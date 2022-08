Why I Own Nvidia (NVDA)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nick Rossolillo joins the channel to discuss one of his favorite stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In this video, he tells us why he owns stock in this company.Apologies for the video screen shrinking in the middle, we had some technical difficulties. It is fixed around the three-minute mark. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 8, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2022.Continue reading