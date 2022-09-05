Why I Own PubMatic Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 4, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 5, 2022.Continue reading