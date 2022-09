Why I Own Salesforce Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains the reasons he holds Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock. Salesforce continues to improve customer experience by using more data. This company, included in the Dow Jones index, has gone from providing client relationship management software to marketing, commerce, and analytics too. Watch the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 20, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 21, 2022.Continue reading