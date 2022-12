Why I Own Sea Limited Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Will Healy explains why Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. He walks through Sea Limited's setbacks in 2022 and explains how this could be a great opportunity to buy more of this e-commerce leader.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 8, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.Continue reading