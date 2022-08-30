|
30.08.2022 17:48:34
Why I Own WD-40 Stock
Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe tells us why he invests in the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC). He likes the brand strength, the modest dividend, and the frequent share repurchases. The capital-light business model provides a high return on invested capital too.Check out the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 28, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
