Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are lots of important decisions in life. As you draw close to retirement age, though, one looms especially large: when to file for Social Security benefits.Many Americans opt to take the money as soon as they can get their hands on it (which is age 62, by the way). I won't be one of them. Here's why I plan to wait until age 70 to claim Social Security -- and you probably should, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading