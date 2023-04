Why I Refuse to Chase the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit you can collect today is $4,555. That amounts to $54,660 a year, which is more than what some of the people I know make by working full-time.There was a time when I was really motivated to snag as high a monthly Social Security benefit as possible. But lately, I've changed my tune about Social Security. And I definitely have no intentions of stressing myself out in the hopes of collecting whatever the maximum monthly benefit is by the time I reach retirement age. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading