Why I Sold Most of My Tesla Stock Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Up until last week, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was one of the largest holdings in my real-money stock portfolio. What started as an ordinary stock position in 2014 had grown into an uncomfortably large portion of my active investments.Generally, I like to hold onto my winners and let them keep winning. But this time, I had three good reasons to cut back on my Tesla exposure.Here's why I sold 90% of my Tesla shares last week. I will also tell you what I did with the cash that this move unlocked.Continue reading