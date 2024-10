Why I Sold My Apple Stock

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) trade as if the company is going to grow revenue and earnings for the foreseeable future. But in reality, Apple 's revenue is shrinking. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why the stock looks overvalued and why he sold all of his Apple shares recently.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 2, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool