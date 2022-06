Why I Want to Buy ASML Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry saw a record $556 billion in revenue for the full year of 2021. According to analysts, total revenue is supposed to nearly double in size by 2030. But how can investors capitalize on this massive opportunity?Owning shares of Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography, or ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), might be the best way to capture this opportunity; here's why.ASML is the sole manufacturer of EUV lithography machines. EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography is what enables advanced chips to be "printed" on silicon. As chip designs get smaller, it becomes increasingly difficult to print those designs; EUV technology enables this difficult process. Each EUV machine that ASML creates sells for over $100 million. Continue reading