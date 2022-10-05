Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. Its brand loyalty and widespread use throughout the U.S. make it one of the top consumer goods companies (if not the top).However, its stock is an entirely different story. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple. While this is a contrary view, I think this case should be made, as Apple stock could cause a significant move in the markets.Consider that Apple makes up about 7% of the S&P 500. So a 15% drop in Apple's stock would cause a 1% decline in the index, and market worries over such a drop could cause even more selling. Let's dive into the bear case for Apple stock and see if there is trouble on its horizon.