30.10.2022 15:00:00
Why I Wouldn't Touch GameStop Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
Despite dropping 33% year to date, GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is still up by a jaw-dropping 2,400% from the roughly $1.00 per share it was worth in early 2020. The company is flying high after the meme stock rally jacked up prices of heavily shorted equities. But despite its lofty price tag, GameStop's fundamentals still leave much to be desired. Long-term investors should stay far away. Here's why.Founded in 1984, GameStop has its roots as a brick-and-motor retail chain focused on new and used video game software. But like many companies that started in that period, its core business model became outdated with the rise of e-commerce, streaming, and digital downloads. And while GameStop has lasted much longer than other 80s babies like Blockbuster Video (which went bankrupt in 2010), the future looks bleak. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
