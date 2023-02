Why I Wouldn't Touch GM's Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over General Motors' (NYSE: GM) fourth-quarter earnings report, specifically the numbers the company does not want investors to look at. While the company comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations, things aren't as rosy as they seem. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2023.Continue reading