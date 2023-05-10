Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 19:50:10

Why IAC Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) were up 14% as of 12:44 p.m. ET on Wednesday following better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company delivered revenue and earnings per share that were ahead of the consensus analyst estimate. Year to date, the stock is now up 38% after the postearnings jump. However, IAC remains well off its previous highs.IAC owns many online brands and media publications that may be familiar to some investors, including Angi, People, Daily Beast, and Food & Wine, to name a few. Across all these businesses, revenues fell 18% year over year, partly due to lower online traffic from the Dotdash Meredith media sites compared to year-ago pandemic-driven levels. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

