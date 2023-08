Why IAC Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) were heading lower today after the holding company best known for being the majority shareholder of Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report.As of 3:22 p.m. ET, the stock was down 15.3%.Revenue in the quarter declined 18% to $1.11 billion, just short of estimates at $1.12 billion. At Dotdash Meredith, its publishing division, revenue fell 15% to $414 million, and revenue at Angi was off 16% on a pro forma basis to $375 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel