|
28.01.2023 12:30:00
Why IBM Could Be a Big Winner in AI
ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot from OpenAI, has gone viral. Based on the company's GPT-3.5 large language model, ChatGPT is capable of some impressive feats. It's not always right, but this technology has incredible potential.I asked ChatGPT the following question about International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM): "In two sentences, explain why IBM could be a winner in the AI market." Here's its response:IBM has a long history in the field of AI and has developed a strong portfolio of AI products and services. The company also has a large and diversified customer base, which could provide it with a competitive advantage in the AI market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!