|
04.08.2023 16:53:59
Why Icahn Enterprises Stock Is Plunging Today
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) reported disappointing earnings and slashed its dividend as the fallout continues from a short-seller attack earlier this year. Investors are running for the exits, sending shares of Icahn Enterprises down as much as 37% at the open Friday.Famed activist investor Carl Icahn is usually the one pushing for change at a company, but a May Hindenburg Research report critical of Icahn Enterprises has had real ramifications for the stock. Hindenburg, a prominent short-seller, called Icahn Enterprises "substantially overvalued" and accused the company of relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to fund its dividend.On Friday morning, Icahn Enterprises reported a second-quarter loss of $0.72 per share on sales of $2.68 billion, down from a loss of $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.8 billion a year ago. The company also declared a dividend of $1 per share, down from the previous $2-per-share payout.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!