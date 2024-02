Why Icahn Enterprises Stock Rose on a Down Tuesday for the Market

Veteran activist investor Carl Icahn's latest involvement in the airline industry deepened on Tuesday. His Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) successfully installed two of its executives on JetBlue's (NASDAQ: JBLU) board of directors. That news was encouraging enough to send Icahn Enterprises 's stock into positive territory; it closed the day 1.5% higher, in contrast to the 0.6% slump of the S&P 500 index.After market hours on Friday, JetBlue announced the two appointments in a press release. Icahn Enterprises general counsel Jesse Lynn and Steven Miller, portfolio manager of the company's Icahn Capital subsidiary, will initially serve as non-voting observers on JetBlue's board. They will become full voting members following the airline's annual shareholders meeting this spring. Icahn, known for being a wily and at times very successful activist investor, and his troops are acting fast with JetBlue. News of the board appointments came only three days after Icahn divulged in a regulatory filing that he had amassed a stake of just under 10% in the air carrier. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel