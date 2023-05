Why Icahn Enterprises Stock Was Crashing This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) were falling this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The publicly traded investment fund run by well-known investor Carl Icahn was the subject of a short report this week from Hindenburg Research. As of 10:14 a.m. EST on Friday, May 5, shares of Icahn Enterprises are down 30.2% this week.You can think of Icahn Enterprises as a publicly traded investment fund. Icahn and his family own 85% of the shares outstanding, but the other 15% is publicly available to purchase, allowing individual investors to invest alongside a Wall Street legend.However, the high-profile short-seller Hindenburg Research is alleging that Icahn Enterprises is grossly overvalued and using a "Ponzi-like" scheme to keep ex-investors happy. In its short report, it notes that Icahn Enterprises trades at a 218% premium to its stated net asset value (NAV), or the stated value of its investments.Continue reading