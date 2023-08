Why iCoreConnect Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of iCoreConnect (NASDAQ: ICCT) are skyrocketing 39.8% higher as of 11:07 a.m. ET. The huge gain came after the healthcare technology company announced late Tuesday evening that trading of its shares would resume at the market open on Wednesday.Trading of iCoreConnect 's shares was halted on Tuesday. This halt occurred after the discovery that some shares didn't convert correctly following the company's merger on Aug. 25, 2023, with FG Merger, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). iCoreConnect stock had vaulted more than 250% higher on Tuesday when trading was suspended. Today's move picks up on that impressive momentum.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel