02.03.2022 14:51:00
Why I'll Be Owning Digital Realty Trust Well Into Retirement
I have owned stocks since the late 1990s, and among the successes have been a few real stinkers (anyone remember Movie Pass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics, for example? Because my portfolio sure does).However, I would put money on the one real estate investment trust (REIT) I currently own never suffering that fate. I think Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is not only a superstar of a stock, it's an investment that I'm convinced will help me live comfortably and securely far into my Golden Years.Digital Realty is a company perfectly suited not only for our times but for many years into the future. Digital Realty owns and operates a network of data centers. These are the facilities in which server computers are located, dishing web pages to users around the globe.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
