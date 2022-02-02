Why I'll Be Owning W.P. Carey Well Into Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early in my dividend investing life, I only looked at stocks with yields above 10%. I don't ignore such high yields today, but I'm more likely to temper my expectations and think about long-term performance over short-term stock rebounds. Having a family and bills to pay, and the hope for a serene retirement one day, helped shift my habits. And W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is now a great example of the type of company I want in my portfolio now and well into my retirement years.One of the things that I've always looked for is dividends. And I've long favored companies that have a history of regularly increasing the payment. W.P. Carey has hiked its dividend annually since its 1998 initial public offering (IPO). It is on the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, with 25 years of annual increases under its belt. When I'm retired, I want that kind of reliability, noting that the landlord was able to keep increasing its dividend even through the pandemic headwinds in 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading