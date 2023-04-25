|
25.04.2023 12:16:00
Why I'll Be Watching Roku Earnings Closely
As earnings season continues ramping up, this week's reports will give investors a good look at how tech companies have been performing during this uncertain macroeconomic environment. One of the areas of tech I'll be paying particularly close attention to is digital advertising. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will be the first major company in digital advertising to report its results. Landing later today, the stock's report will provide a telling look at the advertising market.But I'm more interested in Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) earnings report, which is due after market close on Wednesday. The company, which operates North America's leading streaming TV platform, will give investors a better view into the hot space of connected TV (CTV) advertising.CTV advertising is arguably the fastest-growing channel in digital advertising. Though the channel's rapid growth has slowed recently as marketers reduce their ad budgets to cope with an uncertain macroeconomic environment, it's possible that growth in the important channel will pick back up at some point in 2023. The big question is whether this started to occur in the first quarter of 2023, or not. Roku's financial results, which are largely tied to the performance of its connected TV advertising business, will provide a timely glimpse into this advertising channel.Continue reading
Am heimischen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX pendelte derweil um den Vortagesschluss. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag niedriger. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es - mit einer Ausnahme - abwärts.