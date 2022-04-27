|
27.04.2022 12:10:00
Why I'll Never Sell American Tower
Picking high-quality stocks is the blueprint for success as a long-term investor. If an investor is able to pick leading stocks in growing industries, it's possible that they may never have to sell many of those holdings.One stock in my portfolio that I don't anticipate I will ever sell is the communications infrastructure real estate investment trust (REIT) American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Let's dig into the reasons why.With 54.4% of global web traffic in the fourth quarter of 2021 coming from mobile devices, companies like Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are pivotal to meeting global mobile data consumption. And large service providers depend on American Tower for the infrastructure to send wireless signals to customers. This explains why American Tower is able to secure five-to-10-year initial lease terms with its tenants that come with built-in annual rent increases. Continue reading
