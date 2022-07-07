|
07.07.2022 15:48:00
Why I'll Never Sell Invitation Homes
Buying and holding for the long term is one of the best ways to maximize an investment in the stock market. Holding for 10, 20, or 30 years or more gives you the best opportunity to see share prices grow or earn more dividends.But holding a stock forever isn't something most investors think about when buying. There are very few stocks I think people would say they plan to never sell. But for me, real estate investment trust (REIT) Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a stock I never plan to sell. Here's why.Invitation Homes is a residential REIT that owns and leases single-family rental properties, primarily in the Sun Belt of the United States. The Sun Belt is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country and is expected to house the majority of the U.S. population by 2030.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.07.22
|Why I'll Never Sell Invitation Homes (MotleyFool)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Invitation Homes stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.22
|3 Reasons Invitation Homes Is Inflation-Resistant (MotleyFool)
|
14.04.22
|: Invitation Homes started at market perform with $45 stock price target at BMO Capital (MarketWatch)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Invitation Homes präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Ausblick: Invitation Homes gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Invitation Homes started at overweight with $46 stock price target at KeyBanc Capital (MarketWatch)
|
31.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Invitation Homes stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)