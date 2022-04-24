|
24.04.2022 13:17:00
Why I'll Never Sell Ventas
There was a point in my investment life when I would sell any stock that cut its dividend, without question or a deep look at why the dividend was trimmed. I wound up selling some great companies at exactly the worst time. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) cut its dividend in 2020, and I've held onto it. Not only has the stock bounced back strongly, but I expect good things in the future because of the underlying fundamentals of the business.I think most people would agree that 2020 was just a miserable year. It was particularly bad for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that owned senior housing, like Ventas. Move-outs were elevated, move-ins were weak, and occupancy fell sharply throughout the sector. For Ventas, which has a sizable senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), it was even worse. Essentially it both owns and runs these assets, so their performance flows through to the top and bottom lines. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
