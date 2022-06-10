|
10.06.2022 17:50:52
Why Illumina Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) were sinking 9.5% at 11:33 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after the company announced the departure of CFO Sam Samad in a press release issued after market close on Thursday. When a top executive -- especially the CEO or CFO -- unexpectedly leaves a company, it typically raises questions about the reason for the departure. Sometimes, the answers to those questions are legitimate causes for concern.Illumina's press release didn't provide details about why Samad is stepping down as CFO. However, Quest Diagnostics revealed on Thursday that Samad will become its new CFO. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.06.22
|Why Illumina Stock Is Sinking Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Illumina informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|2 Reasons to Buy Illumina, and 1 Reason to Sell (MotleyFool)