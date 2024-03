Why Illumina Stock Zoomed Higher on Thursday

A legal opinion on the other side of Planet Earth put some juice into Illumina 's (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock on Thursday. The gene-sequencing specialist saw its share price rise by over 3%, against the S&P 500 index's 0.3% bump, on strong indication that a regulator's move against the company might soon be reversed.That day, a senior advisor to the European Commission (EC) -- the European Union's (EU) executive arm that also holds certain regulatory powers -- criticized the Commission's ruling on an Illumina acquisition. Specifically, this was the company's $8 billion cash-and-stock deal to purchase cancer detection company Grail, agreed in 2020. In 2021, the EC blocked the deal following requests from a clutch of EU countries. This, despite the fact that the purchase was under the revenue threshold according to EU regulations. The Commission cited a rarely used power known as Article 22 as the basis for its decision.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel