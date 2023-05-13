|
13.05.2023 15:55:00
Why I'm Changing My Mind on Paramount Global Stock
One of the more difficult parts of successful investing is admitting you are wrong. It happens to all investors, and those who read Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder letters will often see Warren Buffett admit mistakes.The next admission may be a stock he currently owns called Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA). Buffett, who holds over 14% of its outstanding shares, regarded the company's dividend cut as "not good news" at his recent shareholder meeting. That is not necessarily a full admission one is wrong, but it increases the likelihood that Buffett's company will either reduce or exit its Paramount position.No matter what Buffett decides, it also may be a good time for average investors to turn negative on the stock. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!