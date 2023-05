Why I'm Changing My Mind on Paramount Global Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the more difficult parts of successful investing is admitting you are wrong. It happens to all investors, and those who read Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder letters will often see Warren Buffett admit mistakes.The next admission may be a stock he currently owns called Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA). Buffett, who holds over 14% of its outstanding shares, regarded the company's dividend cut as "not good news" at his recent shareholder meeting. That is not necessarily a full admission one is wrong, but it increases the likelihood that Buffett's company will either reduce or exit its Paramount position.No matter what Buffett decides, it also may be a good time for average investors to turn negative on the stock. Here's why.Continue reading