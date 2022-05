Why I'm Concerned About a Metaverse Real Estate Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is here, and we're just living in it. Or rather, our avatars are, and they can become big-time real estate investors in the virtual world, if we want them to be.According to Citi, the metaverse is on track to be a $13 trillion opportunity by 2030. Many forward-thinking real estate investors are staking their claims in the metaverse and seeking to monetize, whether they are building entertainment districts, malls, or even erecting billboards to be rented out for advertising revenue. I'm all for being forward-thinking, especially when it comes to a good investment. But I've got concerns about how a digital real estate boom will affect the real real estate world. Here are three reasons why.Continue reading