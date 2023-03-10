|
10.03.2023 23:03:00
Why I'm in No Hurry to Buy American Tower Stock
That the world is going digital isn't a fact that will shock anyone. And American Tower's (NYSE: AMT) cell towers have benefited greatly from the technology trends as more and more of the world's digital activity takes place on wireless devices like smartphones. However, if the company's own guidance is any indication, there's no need for investors to rush to buy its stock.American Tower's stock peaked in 2021 and is now roughly 33% below that high-water mark. In fairness, even after that decline, the stock is still up over 150% over the past decade, but it's still a painful drop. Things start to get more interesting when you consider its huge 20% annualized dividend growth over that decade. In fact, the recent stock price declines have pushed its dividend yield up to historically high levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!