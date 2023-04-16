|
16.04.2023 13:59:00
Why I'm in No Hurry to Buy PayPal Stock
In 2022, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) processed just under $1.4 trillion in total payment volume, good for a 9% year-over-year increase. Revenue was up 8%, with free cash flow rising 4% versus 2021's production. And as of Dec. 31, the business counted 435 million active accounts, up 43% from the end of 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic. Despite what appear to be very favorable trends from this digital payments pioneer, especially during uncertain economic times, I'm in no hurry to buy the stock right now. Here's why. Higher inflation is hurting the spending ability of consumers, and PayPal feels this pain directly. Its focus on e-commerce transactions means that its customers typically utilize the payment service to buy nice-to-have items, as opposed to basic necessities. "Our revenue growth is highly correlated to discretionary e-commerce spending in our core markets," CFO Gabrielle Rabinovitch mentioned on the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call. This type of spending has slowed down, according to management. Continue reading
