|
20.01.2022 15:30:00
Why I'm Never Selling Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is an expensive stock these days; it recently notched an all-time high before retreating somewhat. Generally speaking, the company, one of the largest and most significant data real estate investment trusts (REITs), has been on a fantastic upward journey with its stock price. Some professionals have clearly been spooked by this meteoric rise. According to data compiled by MarketWatch, three months ago 16 analysts tracking the stock recommended it as a buy, while 10 pegged it as neutral. Currently, though, only 12 remain in the buy camp, with 15 slapping a neutral tag on it. I see no good reason for that skittishness, and I'm holding on to my Digital Realty shares for dear life. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!