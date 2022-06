Why I'm Not Counting on Social Security, and Neither Should You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Social Security program is a pact between workers and their employers that they will contribute to a common fund to ensure that those who are no longer part of the workforce will have a basic income on which to live. -- President Jimmy Carter Social Security has been a lifesaver for countless millions, and it does provide a basic income -- but it's not easy to live on Social Security benefits. Here are two reasons why I'm not counting on Social Security to be my main support in retirement -- and why you shouldn't, either.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading