Why I'm Not Counting on Social Security, and Neither Should You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security is an important income source for many current retirees, but many workers fear benefits won't be available for them.I'm not among those who worry about benefits running out because I know that won't happen. Since Social Security continues to collect taxes from current workers, its funding source won't ever run dry and payments will always keep coming.My confidence that benefits will be there for me does not, however, mean I'm counting on Social Security as an income source in retirement. In fact, I'm specifically not factoring in my benefits when estimating how much savings I'll need. And there's a very simple reason why that's the case. Continue reading