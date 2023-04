Why I'm Not Counting On Social Security, and Neither Should You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Millions of retired seniors depend on Social Security to stay afloat financially. You may be hoping to fall back on Social Security once your career wraps up and you're ready to enter retirement.The good news is that despite the rumors you may have heard, Social Security is not going bankrupt or running out of money. The program's primary source of revenue is payroll taxes, so as long as we have an active workforce, Social Security can continue to get funded.In spite of that, I'm not planning to rely on Social Security to fund my retirement -- and you may want to take a similar stance. Here's why.Continue reading