Why I'm Not Counting on Social Security, and You Shouldn't Either

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security doesn't really live up to its name -- the "security" part, anyway. By design, the federal retirement program replaces only 40% of the average worker's paycheck. That's already a loose interpretation of security. Even worse, Social Security has a looming problem that could push that 40% income replacement even lower.Social Security is funded by two sources: collected payroll taxes and a trust fund. The trust fund handles overages and deficits between the collected tax income and paid-out benefits from year to year. If the tax income is higher than program costs, the overage goes into the trust fund. If the tax income is lower than program costs, the trust fund covers the gap.The issue is that the trust fund is projected to run dry in 2034. If no changes are made to Social Security's funding process, the tax income will then be the program's sole funding. Based on the latest outlook, that tax income will only cover 78% of benefits. Without any additional funding, benefits must shrink to match the program's income.Continue reading