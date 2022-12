Why I'm Not In Love With This Wall Street Favorite

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're still a believer in Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) despite the stock's sell-off since last year, you're not alone. Enough bulls stepped back up to the plate in mid-2022 to take a big bite out of what was at one point a 70% loss for the stock. The shares are now down a more modest 50% from last year's peak price. Wall Street's analysts still collectively consider the stock a buy as well, even with the recent rebound.You may not want to be too quick to jump back on board, however, if you've been mulling a new position in Crocs. The company might not be on quite as firm a footing as it may seem on the surface.Crocs makes ultra-comfortable funky foam shoes. Their lack of fashionableness, in fact, may be fashionable in and of itself... anti-fashion telling the rest of the world the wearer is more interested in function than form.Continue reading