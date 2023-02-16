|
16.02.2023 13:30:00
Why I'm Not Overly Concerned About the Size of My Social Security Check
There are lots of strategies to maximize your monthly Social Security check. But while I'm aware of them and might try them later in life, I'm not focusing too much on optimizing my benefits when I do my retirement planning.This isn't because I think Social Security will run out of money before I get to retire. Instead, there are much more important reasons I don't really worry about how much income my benefits will provide. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
