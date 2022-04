Why I'm Not Selling Progressive Even After Its Net Income Plunged

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Almost a third of the way into the year, stocks haven't recovered much from their lows -- at Friday's close, the S&P 500 was down 10.4% so far in 2022. One stock that has performed well to start the year is Progressive (NYSE: PGR); the auto insurer finds its stock up 5.5%. However, if you glanced through its first-quarter earnings report and noticed that its net income fell almost 80%, you might have wondered why investors weren't running away instead.As a holder of Progressive stock, I'm not too concerned. Here's why.Continue reading