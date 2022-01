Why I'm Not Touching Alibaba in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Chinese e-commerce giant and internet conglomerate Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) had a troubled 2021, as it made headlines for various reasons and its shares tumbled by more than 40%. The stock is now at its lowest valuation since it began trading on the U.S. market. But if you're thinking that the decision to buy cheap shares of a company that's dominant in the world's largest market should be a no-brainer -- well, not so fast. I'm avoiding Alibaba in 2022. Here's why.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading