Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
|
02.03.2026 18:00:00
Why I'm Not Worried About Novo Nordisk Stock
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock has been a trainwreck of late. In just the past 12 months, the Danish healthcare stock has lost around 60% of its value. Things have been going from bad to worse for the business.Its guidance hasn't been looking good, and investors are now also concerned about its long-term prospects and ability to compete alongside rival Eli Lilly. While Novo Nordisk does have an approved GLP-1 weight loss pill on the market, the concern is that its advantage won't last long once Eli Lilly launches its own pill.Despite all the negativity around Novo Nordisk, however, I'm not worried about the business and am still hanging onto the pharmaceutical stock. While seeing all the red may seem unnerving and worrisome, by no means does it mean the business is in trouble. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
