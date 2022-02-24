|
24.02.2022 14:23:07
Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms
I've never invested in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly known as Facebook) over the years, and I might be one of the rare older millennials who do not use the company's suite of products.But at some point, one has to be greedy when others are fearful, as Warren Buffett would say. And while Facebook does not look like a Buffett stock at first glance, its valuation looks extremely compelling at this point, and its prospects seem underrated. After falling 46% from its 52-week high (including losing over $200 billion of market cap in one day, a stock market record), Meta now trades at a paltry 15 times earnings and an even more attractive 14 times next year's earnings. Within the tech world, Meta is now trading at a cheaper multiple than staid, old-tech companies like IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), companies whose investors have bemoaned low growth for years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
