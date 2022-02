Why I'm Putting $1,000 Into Sun Communities

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I love a good value buy. And right now, market volatility means a ton of great stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), are trading at a discount.Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) in particular is down 14% year to date, despite having one of its best-performing years on record in 2021. I personally see a lot of potential and growth momentum for the company moving into 2022 and beyond, which is precisely why I'm putting $1,000 into this residential REIT.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading