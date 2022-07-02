|
02.07.2022 14:36:00
Why I'm Seriously Thinking of Loading Up On Residential REITs Right Now
It's hardly a secret that the stock market is down right now. And while that's not a great thing for individual investors, it can spell opportunity.When stock values fall, it's possible to buy up shares of quality companies at a discount. And that's a strategy I'm eager to employ.Meanwhile, when I seek out investments for my portfolio, I tend to focus on growth opportunities -- meaning, companies whose share price is likely to grow over time. But these days, I'm also inclined to load up on income-producing investments that are a fairly safe bet during periods of economic decline. And residential REITs fit the bill in both regards.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!