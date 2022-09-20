|
20.09.2022 12:17:00
Why I'm Sticking With My Adobe Stock After the Blockbuster Figma Deal -- Warts and All
As can be expected with any blockbuster acquisition, there are a lot of varying opinions out there right now on Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) mammoth $20 billion buyout of privately held competitor Figma. Overall, the market is unhappy. Adobe stock slumped nearly 20% since the deal was announced, equating to a market cap loss of roughly $35 billion in just 4 market days (as of this writing, Adobe is valued at $138 billion). Clearly, investors think something is amiss. While I plan on holding on to my small position in Adobe, for now, I'm doing so begrudgingly. Adobe has nothing short of an empire built in the fields of digital content creation and management software, but it may have underestimated the ability of tiny upstarts to disrupt it. A $20 billion price tag is proof of this error. For many years, investors have praised Adobe for its defensible "moat" -- its big lead in creative software and document management that peers can't crack. I own some Adobe stock because I admire how deeply embedded it is in the creative world and its steady double-digit percentage growth over the course of decades.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|291,45
|-1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am zweiten Tag der Woche abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag im Minus. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominierten dagegen die Optimisten.