Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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22.05.2026 13:32:00
Why I'm Switching My Savings Strategy After Years of Maxing Out My 401(k)
When it comes to retirement accounts, there's the 401(k), and then everyone else. It's by far the most used retirement account in the country, with a large number of working-age Americans having one. It's a win-win: you proactively save and invest for retirement and get a tax break for doing it.I have always thought the goal was to max out your 401(k) and set aside as much money for retirement as possible. And although that's well-intentioned, it's not feasible for most people -- nor is it always a smart move for those who can afford it. After doing it for years, here's a strategy I wish I had adopted sooner.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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