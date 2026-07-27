IMAX Aktie

IMAX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097

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28.07.2026 01:27:29

Why IMAX Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

Several thousand years after his exploits became famous, Odysseus continued to bring the goods for IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) on Monday.With the continuing excellent financial performance of Christopher Nolan's monster-budget The Odyssey, the movie exhibition and technology company's shares bumped almost 4% higher that trading session. This was in marked contrast to the flat-lining S&P 500 index.In its second week of release, The Odyssey continued to be a popular, but as an epic designed with scope and scale in mind, it was really popular at IMAX theaters. Monday morning, the specialized entertainment company announced that such cinemas raked in $48 million in ticket sales for the film worldwide. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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