Why IMAX Stock Trounced the Market Today

Big-screen movie technology company IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) was a hit with investors Thursday. This wasn't exactly a surprise, as it released estimate-busting quarterly results that featured some beefy growth numbers. The ending was that IMAX stock closed the day more than 8% higher, in dramatic contrast to the 0.6% slide of the benchmark S&P 500 index. For its second quarter, IMAX's revenue landed at $98 million. This was a substantial improvement of 32% over the same period in 2022. More impressively, the movie theater tech solutions provider managed to more than triple its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income. This came in at $14.4 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter's $3.9 million. Both headline figures were well ahead of analyst estimates. On average, these anticipated just over $88 million in revenue for IMAX, and $0.18 for adjusted, per-share net income.