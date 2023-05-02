|
02.05.2023 17:21:15
Why Immatics Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Immatics NV (NASDAQ: IMTX) were soaring 17.5% as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday and jumped as much as 36.3% earlier in the day. The big gain came after the biopharmaceutical company announced interim data from one patient cohort of an ongoing phase 1b study evaluating IMA203 in treating solid cancers. IMA203 is an experimental T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy.Investors were especially pleased with the interim efficacy data for IMA203. An initial objective response rate (the percentage of patients experiencing tumor shrinkage) in the phase 1b study was 64% at week six. At three months, the objective response rate was 67%.The responses appeared to be durable as well. Immatics said that there were two confirmed partial responses ongoing after more than nine months of treatment. Three other partial responses were ongoing at the time of the data cutoff.Continue reading
